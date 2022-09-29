- Added animation for when armor increases with Sacred Way skill
- Fixed theme mixer during gameplay enabling hidden text UI
- Fixed skill limit reached text showing when you don't have enough Coins/Diamonds when buying skills
- Fixed movement inputs staying stuck when clicking another application while holding down a movement key
- Fixed Steam step achievements only triggering when fast traveling instead of when you reach past 5k/10k steps
OneBit Adventure update for 29 September 2022
Hotfix v1.3.74
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update