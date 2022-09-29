 Skip to content

OneBit Adventure update for 29 September 2022

Hotfix v1.3.74

Share · View all patches · Build 9620831

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added animation for when armor increases with Sacred Way skill
  • Fixed theme mixer during gameplay enabling hidden text UI
  • Fixed skill limit reached text showing when you don't have enough Coins/Diamonds when buying skills
  • Fixed movement inputs staying stuck when clicking another application while holding down a movement key
  • Fixed Steam step achievements only triggering when fast traveling instead of when you reach past 5k/10k steps

Changed files in this update

Depot 1688321
