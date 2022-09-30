 Skip to content

Aeon's End update for 30 September 2022

What's New in Version 1.4.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9620823 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update fixes a bug with Blight Lord where Tainted Jade cards could incorrectly be shown in hand after destroying them.

Changed files in this update

Aeon's End Windows Depot Depot 1063581
  • Loading history…
Aeon's End Mac Depot Depot 1063582
  • Loading history…
Aeon's End Linux Depot Depot 1063583
  • Loading history…
