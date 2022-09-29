 Skip to content

英雄黄昏 update for 29 September 2022

2022年9月30日 更新说明

【体验调整】
1.新增自动摸金功能，在摸金道具里面勾选即可。
2.新增藏经阁学习技能类型的设置，在设置中可自行勾选。
3.优化武将推举玩家继任主公的算法，现在更容易被推举继位。

百度贴吧：英雄黄昏
交流QQ群3：598664495

