The Chronicles of Myrtana: Archolos is now available in Russian!

Big thanks go to Russian translators from our community for their hard work!

If you intend to switch to the Russian localization, right click on CoM: Archolos in your Steam library, choose "Properties" and go to the "Language" tab.

WARNING: It is not possible to load savegames after you switch to Russian language! You need to start new playthrough.

To report translation bugs in the Russian version, we recommend posting them on our Discord.

Other localizations that are actively being worked on are: Spanish and Czech.

If you want to help translating the game into your own language or help the existing translation teams, get in touch with us on our Discord: https://discord.gg/FHDHweuCVB

Have fun!