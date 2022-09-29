 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Graffiti Battle update for 29 September 2022

Early Access Patch 1.1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9620409 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Content

  • Added new starting map, the player home.
  • Added a subway scene.

Feature: World Map

Added a 'Map', a travel destination interface. Updates will add more locations. To open the map press the 'M' key.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1935851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link