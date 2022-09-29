Early Access Patch 1.1.5

Content
- Added new starting map, the player home.
- Added a subway scene.
Feature: World Map
Added a 'Map', a travel destination interface. Updates will add more locations. To open the map press the 'M' key.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Added a 'Map', a travel destination interface. Updates will add more locations. To open the map press the 'M' key.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update