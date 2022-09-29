 Skip to content

Genetic Fluff update for 29 September 2022

Genetic Fluff Version 6.3.0 released!

Genetic Fluff version 6.3.0 updates:

  • Gameplay changes and improvements to simplify and controller input.
  • Attacking is now one button instead of three. Items can be used without entering the item menu.
  • Charging attack was removed and has been replaced with easy to use one button attacking.
  • See the Genetic Fluff main product page for new controller mapping.
  • Camera split screen has been removed and replaced with auto-zooming.
  • Many bugs have also been fixed including AI and pathfinding issues.

