Weekly Update - Beta 1.0.4

This week I've been working on several quality of life improvements based on your feedback.

Quality of Life Improvements

Now all the progress is saved when the game is closed (without the need of going to bed), doing this ends the day in the calendar.

An Unstuck button has been added in the pause menu, allowing continue playing If the player gets stuck. The button has a 30 seconds cooldown for avoid the mechanic being exploited.

Bug Fixing

Alchemy Table mini-game input fixed. Now should work properly.

Now the customers should do not keep freezing and dissapeared at the house door.

Minor optimizations.

Languages

Spanish translation iteration (Thanks to Coyotexxl21)

See you next week with more news! Remember that you have at your disposal the Official Discord of Alchemy Garden where you can report bugs and make suggestions.

Rubén