- Upgrade ebiten v2.4.6 pre-release, which fixes android image rendering issue on app switch, and more crash bugs.
- Totally redo the way android packaging is done, for multiple reasons including to support .aab (smaller download size!), and allow for real java code (might be better at hiding navigation bar, for example).
- Fix issue in remake where scrolling around the map lagged by one frame.
- Fix recent regression where android demo wouldn't save.
- Fix bug in build script that caused game to mistakenly get stuck displaying 0.13.1.0 instead of the actual version in various places.
- Fix bug with opening tutorial screen not darkening the upper left corner of the screen.
- Fix bug where remake would get slower, cumulatively, each time you started a new map (until you closed and reopened the game).
- Fix a long-standing bug in web demo that made web demo saving/loading work incorrectly, and prevented it from working from a cell phone browser.
Idle Armada update for 29 September 2022
Engine/Structural Fixes 0.13.2.0
