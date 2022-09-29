Hello, Pathfinders!

You’ve heard that we’ve been working on a new update for Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, with some quality of life features, UI improvements, controller support and new mythic content? Can’t wait to become the Archpriest of Nocticula? Or to convince Greybor to sell his soul to you? Or maybe you just like taking a lot of screenshots, like one of our Community Managers who had to buy an additional hard drive for the screenshots of her OTP? Then welcome Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition! Now it’s available for free to everyone who already owns the game, after you download the 2.0.0 update.

New features:

You can finally play with a controller. Lead the crusade from the comfort of your own pillow fort!

Customize your character’s appearance by coloring and reforging your armor!

Save time looking for that specific scroll by using the inventory search function.

Can’t figure out how you managed to deal so much damage? Check the enhanced battle log!

You no longer need to scroll right to see how your animal companion is doing, with a new addition to our UI for pet owners.

Unlock additional quest outcomes with new reinforcement options for various mythic paths in chapter 5.

Attend a special party your soldiers throw for you if you reject mythic powers on the Legend path.

Learn more about what your companions and friends do after the crusade in enhanced epilogues.

And finally, take beautiful pictures of your favorite moments with the new Photo Mode feature! Pause the game, free the camera from the bounds of isometric view, apply filters and frames, and make a wallpaper out of your favorite underground mushroom forest, that Wintersun waterfall, or the chaotic streets of Alushinyrra.

Download the 2.0.0 update, enjoy the new features, and don’t forget to show us your screenshots!

If you don’t want to update now, open the Betas tab in the game’s properties and choose 1.4.4 branch. Don’t forget to opt out when you are finally ready to check the new features, though!