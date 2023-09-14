Survivor Mercs Early Access Release

Today is the day Commanders! Your new favorite bullet heaven roguelite is here!

Who is ready for bullet heaven amongst a dystopian hell? Survive the Onslaught. Grow your Mercenary Army. Unleash the Havoc! REPEAT.

Check out the Early Access Launch Trailer here

Keep a lookout in the near future for a roadmap on how the Survivor Mercs gameplay, story and lore will develop through the Early Access journey! We’re excited to start involving the community in making Survivor Mercs everyone’s new favorite game!

To celebrate our long awaited release we have the following promotions:

Launch Weekend Sale

For a limited time you can enjoy Survivor Mercs at a 15% discount! We want to offer the best deals to our new commanders.

Launch Weekend Leaderboard Challenge

The top 10 players with the highest loot value on the Steam leaderboard by 4pm PST 09/18/23 will win cash prizes and bragging rights amongst their fellow Commanders. Rules and Conditions Apply, See below for details

Prize Distribution - Winners will receive a gift card valued at:

1st - $1,500.00

2nd - $1,000.00

3rd - $750.00

4th - $450.00

5th - $300.00

6th - $150.00

7th - $140.00

8th - $130.00

9th - $120.00

10th - $100.00

Participants must be at least 13 years of age. Participants must be a member of the Wandering Wizard Discord to Qualify. Join here: https://discord.gg/8tCfF5MSEc Winners will be announced to Discord at 4pm PST 08/18/23. Once winners have been announced, they have 24 hours to submit the following via mod mail in the Wandering Wizard Discord; A screenshot of their Winning Run and a link to their Steam Profile. No cheating or bug abusing is allowed. Please be aware that rules may be added/changed during the event.

Bonus Raffle

Does the Leaderboard sound intimidating? Not to worry we have a Bonus Raffle! Post on Twitter a screenshot of your loot value score, tag a friend to challenge them to beat you, and use the hashtag #survivormercs and #earlyaccessraffle to be entered into a bonus raffle to win $300! As a bonus entry, screenshot your tweet and post it in the Weekly Events Channel on the Wandering Wizard Discord Server.

Participants must be at least 13 years of age. Participants must be a member of the Wandering Wizard Discord to Qualify. Join here: https://discord.gg/8tCfF5MSEc Winners will be announced to Discord at 4pm PST 08/18/23. Once winners have been announced they will be contacted via Twitter and have 24 hours to reply. No cheating or bug abusing is allowed. Please be aware that rules may be added/changed during the event.

Twitch Integration for Streamers

Have fun with your viewers! Stream Survivor Mercs with Twitch Integration and let your audience decide your fate! The inspiration behind the idea was to create social interactions for streamers who play our single-player game to be able engage with their audience in a fun way! Streamers can now have their fan base vote on upgrades, choose mercenaries, and even appear on screen as enemies. We hope this feature offers opportunities for clippable moments and replayability, as some streamers may have audiences that may wish to give them boons, or banes.We’ll continue to update and improve the Twitch Integration, know that more fun interactions and features are planned and on the way!

Guide on how to set up Twitch Integration here: https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3028048673

And finally, a heartwarming message from the dev team."We always dreamt of developing a game with our players directly. Survivor Mercs finally offers that opportunity with a strong and expandable core system of roguelite bullet-heaven, procedural content, and extraction shooter elements. Crafting the story, mechanics, and new characters and maps with our community is something we believe will result in an outstanding game that evolves the genre." - Wolpertinger Games Founder, Sebastian Bender

We look forward to seeing how this journey evolves over time. Commanders, we salute you.