Update 2.0.0z - Enhanced Edition

Hello, crusaders!

A major update 2.0.0z has arrived! It contains optimization fixes, various UI and quality of life improvements for the Enhanced Edition, controller support, new photo mode, new quest for the Legend mythic path, additional epilogue slides and a number of improvements for the Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC.

If you are playing with mods, don’t forget to update them before loading your saves! If you don’t want to update your game just yet, please go to the Betas tab in the properties of the game, and switch to 1.4.4 branch.

Beware of possible plot spoilers below!

Areas

During Woljif's quest in the 3rd chapter, it was impossible to disarm a trap in one location – fixed;

In Drezen, one of the entrances to the citadel has been moved to a more accessible location;

Additional optimization fixes should improve the performance in multiple areas.

Classes & Mechanics

Armor Training now gives the correct Dexterity bonus allowed by armor;

Dragon Discple now can add spells from Nature Mage, Eldritch Font and Unlettered Arcanist archetype to their spellbook (retraining is required);

Eldritch Font (an Arcanist archetype) now can cast the 10th level spells, if they have chosen the Lich mythic path;

Green Faith is now available to the main character!

In the Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC, the number of expeditions between tiers has been reduced. Now after defeating The Songbird party is no longer reset;

Shielding Tailwind granted AC bonus to any character and disappeared after retraining in the Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC – fixed. Now it grants AC bonus only to shield-wielding characters and stays after retraining;

Some bosses in The Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC with immunity to Trickster's persuasion were not completely immune – fixed;

The Delay Poison spell now blocks the effects of the Death Throes ability;

The Dragon Disciple prestige class can now interact with the arcanist archetype Eldritch Font spellbook;

The circumstance bonuses from Glasses of Unspeakable Truth and Robe of Unspeakable Truth have been fixed;

When the type of elemental damage is changing to a different element, it also changes the descriptor now;

Spellbooks and caster levels now work correctly with different prestige classes combinations.

Turn-based mode

Fear effect could cause freezes when changing turns – fixed;

Horzalah has a portrait in the initiative order now.

UI

Fixed the animation for caster classes in the inventory;

If you want to play with a controller, make sure it’s connected to your PC when you launch the game, it will allow you to continue playing with it;

The animal companion’s health bar is now displayed above the owner’s portrait. Click on it to open the animal companion’s own portrait and see all the active status effects;

A search option in now available in the inventory;

In the battle log, you can scroll to the bottom with a single click now, and also see more information about the damage and healing numbers;

In the inventory, it’s possible to customize the colors of your armor now;

Photo mode is now available from the Esc menu.

Visual

Animations in the first cutscene have been improved;

Camera didn't properly hide the objects on bookshelves in Gwerm's Mansion when zooming in – fixed;

Fixed objects blocking the camera view in Defender's Heart area;

Fixed the incorrect movement of flags, hanging on the walls in Drezen Throne Room;

Fixed the issue with lighting in Mage's Tower;

Optimized and improved some death effects from critical hits.

Audio

The sounds of strikes and abilities have been synchronized with the animations for the final boss of the Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC.

Misс