LakeSide - Small patch 0.5.0b

Hello!

LakeSide is out now on early access and we already got a small patch with plenty of fixes and improvements from players feedback.

Sewers and House of Healing are now working as described

The reward building music track sometimes started to loop, it's now fixed

When you demolish a building it now shows a prompt so you can confirm what you want to destroy!

Improvements in UI when demolishing and selecting certain buildings

Fixed an issue where max city capacity would go up to a million

Small typos and missing text

Other minor bugs

We are aware of some of the issues reported and we have a long list of things to improve and fix.

There will be a better explanation on how the unlocking of buildings work and more details on the victory conditions and requirements.

Thank you for the amazing feedback!