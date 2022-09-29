LakeSide - Small patch 0.5.0b

Hello!
LakeSide is out now on early access and we already got a small patch with plenty of fixes and improvements from players feedback.
- Sewers and House of Healing are now working as described
- The reward building music track sometimes started to loop, it's now fixed
- When you demolish a building it now shows a prompt so you can confirm what you want to destroy!
- Improvements in UI when demolishing and selecting certain buildings
- Fixed an issue where max city capacity would go up to a million
- Small typos and missing text
- Other minor bugs
We are aware of some of the issues reported and we have a long list of things to improve and fix.
There will be a better explanation on how the unlocking of buildings work and more details on the victory conditions and requirements.
Thank you for the amazing feedback!
