LakeSide update for 29 September 2022

LakeSide - Small patch 0.5.0b

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!
LakeSide is out now on early access and we already got a small patch with plenty of fixes and improvements from players feedback.

  • Sewers and House of Healing are now working as described
  • The reward building music track sometimes started to loop, it's now fixed
  • When you demolish a building it now shows a prompt so you can confirm what you want to destroy!
  • Improvements in UI when demolishing and selecting certain buildings
  • Fixed an issue where max city capacity would go up to a million
  • Small typos and missing text
  • Other minor bugs

We are aware of some of the issues reported and we have a long list of things to improve and fix.
There will be a better explanation on how the unlocking of buildings work and more details on the victory conditions and requirements.

Thank you for the amazing feedback!

