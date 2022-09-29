natsuno-kanata ver1.1.4 released

natsuno-kanata ver1.1.4 is now available.
The main contents of the update are as follows
[Contents]
The item "Someone's note" was added.
If you search a certain number of times with the item in your possession, you can obtain a specific item.
Three types of "theaters" were added.
[Change in specifications]
The item "memo with a number written on it" is no longer counted as a piece of luggage.
When the "Story" screen is selected from the "Play" screen, it will now be selected when the episode progression conditions have already been met.
[Bug Fixes]
Fixed an issue where multiple daily bonus "Daily Rewards" could occur at the same time.
Some text has been corrected.
[Adjustments]
Some text was adjusted.
The drop rate of some items has been adjusted.
Some UI adjustments have been made.
Parameters of some enemies were adjusted.
Changed files in this update