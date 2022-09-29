natsuno-kanata ver1.1.4 released

natsuno-kanata ver1.1.4 is now available.

The main contents of the update are as follows

[Contents]

The item "Someone's note" was added.

If you search a certain number of times with the item in your possession, you can obtain a specific item.

Three types of "theaters" were added.

[Change in specifications]

The item "memo with a number written on it" is no longer counted as a piece of luggage.

When the "Story" screen is selected from the "Play" screen, it will now be selected when the episode progression conditions have already been met.

[Bug Fixes]

Fixed an issue where multiple daily bonus "Daily Rewards" could occur at the same time.

Some text has been corrected.

[Adjustments]

Some text was adjusted.

The drop rate of some items has been adjusted.

Some UI adjustments have been made.

Parameters of some enemies were adjusted.