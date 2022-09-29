 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ナツノカナタ update for 29 September 2022

natsuno-kanata ver1.1.4 released

Share · View all patches · Build 9618099 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

natsuno-kanata ver1.1.4 is now available.
The main contents of the update are as follows

[Contents]
The item "Someone's note" was added.
　If you search a certain number of times with the item in your possession, you can obtain a specific item.
Three types of "theaters" were added.

[Change in specifications]
The item "memo with a number written on it" is no longer counted as a piece of luggage.
When the "Story" screen is selected from the "Play" screen, it will now be selected when the episode progression conditions have already been met.

[Bug Fixes]
Fixed an issue where multiple daily bonus "Daily Rewards" could occur at the same time.
Some text has been corrected.

[Adjustments]
Some text was adjusted.
The drop rate of some items has been adjusted.
Some UI adjustments have been made.
Parameters of some enemies were adjusted.

Changed files in this update

ナツノカナタ Content Windows 64bit Depot 1684661
  • Loading history…
ナツノカナタ Content Windows 32bit Depot 1684662
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link