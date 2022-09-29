 Skip to content

Farmer Toon update for 29 September 2022

Update Alpha 48: Cosmetic Encyclopedia and bug fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update V48 :

Removal of the skin color change in the skin menu:

  • The color change was not noticeable enough and it simplifies the character creation menu

Increased "unzoom":

  • Some players could be bothered by the lack of perspective when creating buildings.

Added a cosmetic tab in the recipe book:

  • Players will have more information about all available hats and glasses and how to get them.

Fixes:

  • Adjustment of xp when creating food
  • It is no longer possible to put an automatic sprinkler when you do not have one in your inventory
  • Small fix for spectator mode

