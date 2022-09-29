Update Alpha 48: Cosmetic Encyclopedia and bug fixes

Update V48 :
Removal of the skin color change in the skin menu:
- The color change was not noticeable enough and it simplifies the character creation menu
Increased "unzoom":
- Some players could be bothered by the lack of perspective when creating buildings.
Added a cosmetic tab in the recipe book:
- Players will have more information about all available hats and glasses and how to get them.
Fixes:
- Adjustment of xp when creating food
- It is no longer possible to put an automatic sprinkler when you do not have one in your inventory
- Small fix for spectator mode
Changed files in this update