Governor of Poker 3 update for 29 September 2022

Halloween Calendar - Now Open

29 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The spookiest calendar of the year has begun, don't be afraid and start collecting your daily gifts!🎃🗓️🎁 Make sure to claim 45+ days to obtain a fang-tastic ULTRA SPIN at the end!🧛🌀💰🤑

The Governor of Poker 3 Team

