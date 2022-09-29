 Skip to content

Tennis Elbow 4 update for 29 September 2022

SubBuild 2022.9.29

Build 9617699

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features :

  • Rendering : can change the brightness, both in the Video & Camera settings
  • Rendering : different rendering tones can now be selected in Settings -> Video -> Advanced

Changes :

  • Stadium : moved a bit the Australian Slam roof, so its shadow isn't too close to the baseline, and fixed a few holes under the roof

Bug Fixes :

  • Players : fixed a few holes in the legs when the male player is very thin (and likely in other cases, as well as for the female player)
  • Rendering : the sun elevation was incorrect when playing most World Tour tournaments
  • Rendering : when the stadium hid the sun, the court could get too grey (I'm not 100% sure it's fixed in all cases, especially as Unity seems to be bugging when calculating the lighting in some special cases)
  • Stadium : Shanghai walls had little holes
  • Modding : couldn't see the socks whose names didn't begin by a number

