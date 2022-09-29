SubBuild 2022.9.29

New Features :
- Rendering : can change the brightness, both in the Video & Camera settings
- Rendering : different rendering tones can now be selected in Settings -> Video -> Advanced
Changes :
- Stadium : moved a bit the Australian Slam roof, so its shadow isn't too close to the baseline, and fixed a few holes under the roof
Bug Fixes :
- Players : fixed a few holes in the legs when the male player is very thin (and likely in other cases, as well as for the female player)
- Rendering : the sun elevation was incorrect when playing most World Tour tournaments
- Rendering : when the stadium hid the sun, the court could get too grey (I'm not 100% sure it's fixed in all cases, especially as Unity seems to be bugging when calculating the lighting in some special cases)
- Stadium : Shanghai walls had little holes
- Modding : couldn't see the socks whose names didn't begin by a number
Changed files in this update