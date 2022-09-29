[World Escort Agency] Version 2022.09.29 Update Announcement

New content:
- The [Escort Team Editing] interface has added a new page for viewing the recommended escort team lineup
System optimization:
- Increased the number of [Tiancai · Dibao] sold by peddlers
- The battle interface is optimized, and the war report and adjustment are all adjusted to the lower left corner, in case of overlapping with the [Back to Escort Agency/Exit] and other buttons, resulting in incorrect operation
- Now if the problem of card automatic escort slot arises again, the corresponding escort team will be removed from the automatic escort slot after 900 seconds of inactivity
- Optimized the mouse click and hover performance of the archive selection interface, making the operation experience a little better
Bug fix:
- Fixed a bug that displayed two entries in tips when the equipment had only one entry
- When the equipment is repaired, 2 bugs with the same package entries will appear
- Repaired the bug in the accounting room. After the escort team came back, there was no prompt of "busy" on the character's avatar to refresh immediately
- Fixed a bug that would suddenly hide in the martial arts list when you forgot martial arts in the martial arts museum
- Fixed the bug that the skill effect description does not display after upgrading [Skill - Cruel Corpse Soldier]
- Fixed a bug that set automatic escort, and when logging in to the game again, the escort cart may lose escort when its HP is 0
Changed files in this update