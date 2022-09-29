 Skip to content

天下镖局 update for 29 September 2022

[World Escort Agency] Version 2022.09.29 Update Announcement

Build 9617663 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New content:

  1. The [Escort Team Editing] interface has added a new page for viewing the recommended escort team lineup

System optimization:

  1. Increased the number of [Tiancai · Dibao] sold by peddlers
  2. The battle interface is optimized, and the war report and adjustment are all adjusted to the lower left corner, in case of overlapping with the [Back to Escort Agency/Exit] and other buttons, resulting in incorrect operation
  3. Now if the problem of card automatic escort slot arises again, the corresponding escort team will be removed from the automatic escort slot after 900 seconds of inactivity
  4. Optimized the mouse click and hover performance of the archive selection interface, making the operation experience a little better

Bug fix:

  1. Fixed a bug that displayed two entries in tips when the equipment had only one entry
  2. When the equipment is repaired, 2 bugs with the same package entries will appear
  3. Repaired the bug in the accounting room. After the escort team came back, there was no prompt of "busy" on the character's avatar to refresh immediately
  4. Fixed a bug that would suddenly hide in the martial arts list when you forgot martial arts in the martial arts museum
  5. Fixed the bug that the skill effect description does not display after upgrading [Skill - Cruel Corpse Soldier]
  6. Fixed a bug that set automatic escort, and when logging in to the game again, the escort cart may lose escort when its HP is 0

