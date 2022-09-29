 Skip to content

Dead District update for 29 September 2022

New Update Version 0.2.1!

Share · View all patches · Build 9617330 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello friends, a new update has arrived!

In Update:
  • Changing weapon stats like as recoil, fire rate, damage, spread, range
  • Added weapon stats to item tooltip (in inventory)
  • Added more ai in some places
  • Added a new resource - Weapon Components
  • Added a new building item - Repair Workbench
  • Added the ability to repair weapons and equipment that have durability, this may require a Repair Workbench
  • Increased the time for the disappearance of the body after death
  • Fixed a bug with the disappearance of the vendor and shredder
  • Added more ladders to climb
  • Other minor fixes and improvements

