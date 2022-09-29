New Update Version 0.2.1!

Hello friends, a new update has arrived!
In Update:
- Changing weapon stats like as recoil, fire rate, damage, spread, range
- Added weapon stats to item tooltip (in inventory)
- Added more ai in some places
- Added a new resource - Weapon Components
- Added a new building item - Repair Workbench
- Added the ability to repair weapons and equipment that have durability, this may require a Repair Workbench
- Increased the time for the disappearance of the body after death
- Fixed a bug with the disappearance of the vendor and shredder
- Added more ladders to climb
- Other minor fixes and improvements
Changed files in this update