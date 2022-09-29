 Skip to content

Yokai Art: Night Parade of One Hundred Demons update for 29 September 2022

v1.01 Update Notes

v1.01 Update Notes

Build 9616871

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated World map performance (crash problem)
  • Fixed quick buy ingredient
  • Fixed sound effect
  • Added comic page 11,12 (after match 4-5)
  • Fixed minor bugs

