- Updated World map performance (crash problem)
- Fixed quick buy ingredient
- Fixed sound effect
- Added comic page 11,12 (after match 4-5)
- Fixed minor bugs
Yokai Art: Night Parade of One Hundred Demons update for 29 September 2022
v1.01 Update Notes
