 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Urchins & Ink update for 29 September 2022

Alpha 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9616734 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-fixed controller settings to fully support navigation with cursor
-fixed "Spell It Out" level to use new UI
-code clean up for optimization
-placeholders for new level implementation

Changed files in this update

Depot 1832111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link