- Fixed K-Lev's sonar not working if the user's folder windows title displays the full path of the folder instead of just the name...........................................................................
Outcore update for 29 September 2022
Sep 29 patch #1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update