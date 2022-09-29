 Skip to content

Outcore update for 29 September 2022

Sep 29 patch #1

Build 9616391 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed K-Lev's sonar not working if the user's folder windows title displays the full path of the folder instead of just the name...........................................................................

