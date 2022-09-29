 Skip to content

Sword x Hime update for 29 September 2022

Sword x Hime 1.10.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fix the problem that the component buttons in the gallery are invalid
  2. Fix the problem that wearing a suit after wearing a bra and skirt will not hide the bra and skirt
  3. Fix the problem that earrings have no physical effect
  4. Fix the problem that the rabbit ear headgear has no physical effect
  5. Fixed the problem that old players could not complete the blacksmith quest

Changed files in this update

Sword x Hime Content Depot 1384631
