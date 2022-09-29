Sword x Hime 1.10.4

- Fix the problem that the component buttons in the gallery are invalid
- Fix the problem that wearing a suit after wearing a bra and skirt will not hide the bra and skirt
- Fix the problem that earrings have no physical effect
- Fix the problem that the rabbit ear headgear has no physical effect
- Fixed the problem that old players could not complete the blacksmith quest
