Update 1.1.0.0 - Quality of Life, Report Options, Bug fixes

New
- Save/Load Game Settings! (2x speed, longer days..)
- See all the players in-game and see if they escaped/left by pressing the tab key.
- Option to report players(press tab and report on the player).
- Ban system for temporary and permanent time.
- Now each sound detector has a number so guards can know which one is triggered.
- Added texture for the sound detectors.
- Updated and new translations.
Changed
- Changes were made so you won't get stuck in maps.
Fixed
- Many small bugs on client and server.
Changed files in this update