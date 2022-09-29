 Skip to content

Prison Life update for 29 September 2022

Update 1.1.0.0 - Quality of Life, Report Options, Bug fixes

Last edited by Wendy

New

  • Save/Load Game Settings! (2x speed, longer days..)
  • See all the players in-game and see if they escaped/left by pressing the tab key.
  • Option to report players(press tab and report on the player).
  • Ban system for temporary and permanent time.
  • Now each sound detector has a number so guards can know which one is triggered.
  • Added texture for the sound detectors.
  • Updated and new translations.

Changed

  • Changes were made so you won't get stuck in maps.

Fixed

  • Many small bugs on client and server.




