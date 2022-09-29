[Patch Note] Update and bug fixes on September 29th

Hello, I'd like to inform you about updates and bug fixes.
[Update]
- Add an option to skip the event and fight right away on re-challenge after losing to the boss
-> An option that only occurs when an auto-saved file is loaded.
- Modified to apply automatic save in relation to movement within cracks
- Added ability to open and close main menu with ESC key
- Speed up automatic recovery when not in combat
[Bug fix]
- Fixed an error that caused the inability to act in certain situations during Chapter 4
Changed files in this update