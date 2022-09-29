 Skip to content

BLACK WITCHCRAFT update for 29 September 2022

[Patch Note] Update and bug fixes on September 29th

29 September 2022

Hello, I'd like to inform you about updates and bug fixes.


[Update]

  • Add an option to skip the event and fight right away on re-challenge after losing to the boss
    -> An option that only occurs when an auto-saved file is loaded.
  • Modified to apply automatic save in relation to movement within cracks
  • Added ability to open and close main menu with ESC key
  • Speed up automatic recovery when not in combat


[Bug fix]

  • Fixed an error that caused the inability to act in certain situations during Chapter 4

