 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

幸福的二人房 update for 29 September 2022

Announcement Issue Fixed

Share · View all patches · Build 9615701 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.01 update

1.We have fixed the save problem caused by the <B>Version character picture.

Really sorry, we hope there are no more problem

Changed files in this update

Depot 1897121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link