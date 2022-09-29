Announcement Issue Fixed

1.01 update
1.We have fixed the save problem caused by the <B>Version character picture.
Really sorry, we hope there are no more problem
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
1.01 update
1.We have fixed the save problem caused by the <B>Version character picture.
Really sorry, we hope there are no more problem
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update