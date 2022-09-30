Updates include the addition of stage BGM and various system modifications

An update including the addition of stage BGM and various system modifications was implemented.

Below are the details of the update.

Remastered and added 10 BGMs from MELTY BLOOD Actress Again and made them available for selection as stage BGMs.

Color customization in the Customize section also allows the user to check the color change of the effect.

The process of searching for ranked matches and player matches in network mode has been sped up to make it easier to find opponents and rooms.

The following character defects have been fixed.

■Hisui＆Kohaku

Fixed a bug that caused a successful Tech Throw to continue incorrectly.

The following system bugs have been fixed

■Super Armor

Fixed a problem in which Super Armor was sometimes not removed after receiving an armor break.

■Shield

Fixed an issue where a Shield Failure Guard would not occur correctly while shielding a multi-hit projectile attacks.

■RANKED MATCH

In network mode rank matches, RP (rank points) are no longer increased or decreased by incorrect values.

Fixed other minor bugs.