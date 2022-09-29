Discord integration added showing the status inside Discord.
Demise of Nations update for 29 September 2022
Update 1.34.229: Discord
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Demise of Nations Depot WIN64 Depot 338812
- Loading history…
Demise of Nations Depot MAC64 Depot 338813
- Loading history…
Demise of Nations Depot LIN64 Depot 338815
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update