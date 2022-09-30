Update v49 (September 30)

Changes:
- The 2x Gold Drop and 10x Gold Drop procs now stack additively. If you proc both on an enemy, he will drop 12x gold (10x + 2x). Previously, the 10x gold drop overwrote the 2x gold drop, so landing both would still only give 10x gold drop.
- Gold Lust/Aura, Exp Boost/Aura, and Energy Source/Aura skills all stack additively now. Previously, the higher skill would overwrite the lower one, but now you can stack them for significantly larger gains. Check out some examples of this logic in the in-game FAQ.
- Tank Swordsman energy reward now increases for every 10 total tank kills.
- Changed the rotation order of video ad (active play bonus) rewards.
- Removed the 9999 level cap on some tournament upgrades.
QoL Improvements:
- Improved the selected tower upgrade menu to be more clear and informative.
- The video ad (active play bonus) button now displays a cooldown timer with a preview of the upcoming reward.
- Added vague hints for the secret leaderboard titles.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed the "LEGEND" leaderboard title giving the wrong amount of bonus DPS.
- Various minor bug fixes.
Changed files in this update