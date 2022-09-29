 Skip to content

Criminal Dissidia update for 29 September 2022

V1.0.2 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Once the player has completed the Rookie Mode with any character, the Epic Mode will be unlocked for all characters.
  2. When causing lethal damage with Holy Blast, Sip of Blood, and Soul of Corruption, the character will now restore HP as card description.
  3. The description of Echo of Agony has updated.
  4. Minigames won't consume coins before starting the game.
  5. Reduce the cast of Soulstone for Skill Book.
  6. The automatic pathfinding won’t be turned off when using the scroll.
  7. The position of Items and Features in the Shop has switched.
  8. Fixed the residual icons problem when switching between the controller and keyboard/mouse.
  9. The map won’t show the inactive transmission points.

