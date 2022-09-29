- Once the player has completed the Rookie Mode with any character, the Epic Mode will be unlocked for all characters.
- When causing lethal damage with Holy Blast, Sip of Blood, and Soul of Corruption, the character will now restore HP as card description.
- The description of Echo of Agony has updated.
- Minigames won't consume coins before starting the game.
- Reduce the cast of Soulstone for Skill Book.
- The automatic pathfinding won’t be turned off when using the scroll.
- The position of Items and Features in the Shop has switched.
- Fixed the residual icons problem when switching between the controller and keyboard/mouse.
- The map won’t show the inactive transmission points.
Criminal Dissidia update for 29 September 2022
V1.0.2 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
