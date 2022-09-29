Update 9/28/22

Some small stuff but it's good:
- Reading The Warren Peace in battle now gives you +5 stamina (was +3). I did this mostly because I found myself not using it very much, as the 3 stamina gain usually didn't warrant the round of being asleep and defenseless. +5 though is much more viable for classes with high stamina-cost skills (Thief's "Drops" or "Dart", Cleric's "Heal" and etc)
- The chances of Fishing and catching giant-class enemies was reduced quite significantly. It can still happen of course, but this game was hard enough!
- Bat Gangs now count towards the regular Bats when it comes to Auto Kill level 1 and will be instantly destroyed upon walking into them at level 4+
- Searching a sword display and finding "useless junk" in the desert area now removes the sword display completely, letting you know you've cleared that tile.
- Some Streakyama status effect texts were wrapping around to 2 lines on the status screen. This has been fixed.
- Recolored the yellow trim to brown during the "Escaping" graphics. It was too garish before IMO
- The Orc Warlord boss now has roughly twice the chance as showing up as before. I found that out of all the game's bosses he almost never appeared, due to there having to also be enough bricks around to put the boss vault in.
- The title screen's sky has been darkened a bit and made purple... But why??
That's it, take it easy!
-Dave / Del_Duio
