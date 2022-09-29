- Parts that were not constructed by the player and thus don't give a full refund when deconstructed will now have an orange warning icon in the ship editor and will be impossible to delete unless Ctrl is held.
- The German and Spanish translations are now mostly finished. Please report any issues you see to #beta-feedback or #beta-bugs as appropriate.
Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 29 September 2022
Beta Update 2022.09.28
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update