Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 29 September 2022

Beta Update 2022.09.28

Share · View all patches · Build 9613880 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Parts that were not constructed by the player and thus don't give a full refund when deconstructed will now have an orange warning icon in the ship editor and will be impossible to delete unless Ctrl is held.
  • The German and Spanish translations are now mostly finished. Please report any issues you see to #beta-feedback or #beta-bugs as appropriate.

