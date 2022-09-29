 Skip to content

Monster Girl Manager update for 29 September 2022

v0.71 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs:

  • Changed Punch text to indicate it only inflicts broken on crit.
  • Fixed an overflow animation crash
  • Changed Death grip to indicate the next attack is a guaranteed crit.
  • Death grip will now proc on-hit effects
  • The crit guarantee from eagle eyes, eye drops, and death grip will now go away when a battle ends
  • Fixed the wrong healing numbers showing during green overflow
  • Fixed thorns animation
  • Fixed full motivation and energy bar showing outside their container
  • Animation speeds of skills have been normalized
  • Static charge stun chance is no longer infinity (divide by zero error)
  • Fixed an artifact description overlap when opening multiple backpacks
  • Fixed lush terrain animation
  • Fixed a map error on floor 19 of the ruins

Balance:

  • Mile stones now give trust (5*milestone size). They are now the best way to increase trust quickly.
  • Reduced Blood Drain damage since it can be reliably procced with death grip
  • Slightly reduced alraune end of turn heal from 10% max hp to 7% max hp.
  • Energy drain per travel tick changed from 2 to 1 (reverted from artifact rework patch)
  • Reduced the base damage of fists of fury from 10 to 5 now that gaining multiple stacks of frenzy is notably easier
  • Increased Dragon passive strength and defense scaling (accuracy and dodge scaling untouched)

