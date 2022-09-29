Dota 2 update for 29 September 2022
ClientVersion 5456
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for English, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Portuguese - Brazil, Czech, Danish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish - Spain, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, Bulgarian, and Romanian
Cosmetics
- Modified Economy Item: Bracers of Aeons of the Crimson Witness
- Modified Economy Item: Claszian Apostasy Head
