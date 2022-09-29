 Skip to content

AppGameKit Studio update for 29 September 2022

Fixed APK export billing library version

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed exported APKs that use In-App purchases being rejected by Google for using an out of date billing library

