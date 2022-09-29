Major update

All the game was reconstructed!
All levels
New cutscenes.
New enemies
New traps.
New music and sound effects.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
All the game was reconstructed!
All levels
New cutscenes.
New enemies
New traps.
New music and sound effects.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update