 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hollow Witch update for 29 September 2022

Major update

Share · View all patches · Build 9613230 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

All the game was reconstructed!

All levels
New cutscenes.
New enemies
New traps.
New music and sound effects.

Changed files in this update

Hollow Witch Content Depot 1486031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link