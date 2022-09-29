 Skip to content

Don't Underestimate Me Playtest update for 29 September 2022

Patch: 0.7.2 - Fixes, Rebalances, and Analytics

Share · View all patches · Build 9613162 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Rebalance

  • Checkpoints on certain parts of each episode.
  • Fuel and health drops have been rebalanced per episode.
  • Fuel drops spawn more frequently, but give less fuel.
  • The fights in episode 2 have been rebalanced.
  • The last fight in episode 3 has been rebalanced.
  • Some of the wreck obstacles have been rebalanced.

Game Feedback

  • Added Analytics. The game will collect data as you play (as long as you consent).
  • Added a feedback form, you can open it with F8 or through the pause menu.

Visual

  • When a level has an additional win condition other than time, it now displays that information on the interface.
  • Setting a new resolution should update effects even while in-game now.
  • Some particles have been reworked.
  • The fast asteroid and some wreckage obstacles have been recolored to look less like it's meant to be picked up.

Misc

  • The input system now prioritizes the last directional button the player has pressed, even if both are being pressed at the same time.
  • Decreased the pause after a gameplay segment has been done.
  • A sound is now played when the dash cooldown is done.

Bugs

  • A bug where the music would change wrongly on certain parts of an episode has been fixed.
  • A bug where the FPS would not appear even if the player has chosen for it to do so has been fixed.
  • A bug where the duration of certain parts of the level would become shorter when the level's restarted has been fixed.
  • A bug where the interface would not show the correct progress of the level has been fixed.
  • A bug where the player would dash in the wrong direction has been fixed.
  • A bug where enemy ships would continue to shoot even after the fight was done, extending it for a short period without that being intended, has been fixed.
  • Many visual bugs have been fixed.

