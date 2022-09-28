 Skip to content

BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 28 September 2022

V. 2.17

28 September 2022

This update will most likely go unnoticed due to Bonelab, so for the few people still reading, I commend you. Either way, there's still some great features!

  • An Avatar/glove mesh changer in the frontrooms shop area.
  • Added a Hazmat suit man as an avatar
  • Added a currently unnamed female person as an avatar
  • All the lights on level 0 have been changed according to a new ceiling
  • Level Negative 6 got many adjustments, the level looks WAY better
  • New Melee weapons: A mace, sword, three new daggers, and a spear.
  • Added a polygonal faceling to level 11
  • Added a false faceling to level 11
  • Added two new adult facelings to level 11
  • Redid some of the tutorial
  • Shotgun shells are now held better.
  • Added more BLUE LOBER! It'll never get old!
  • Added some white windows on level 0 Stare into them please
  • Fixed some bugs with the backpack

Alright goodbye, hope you enjoy the update ;) there will probably be some bugs, so be sure to report them on our discord server here! Stay safe, bye.

