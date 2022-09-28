This update will most likely go unnoticed due to Bonelab, so for the few people still reading, I commend you. Either way, there's still some great features!
- An Avatar/glove mesh changer in the frontrooms shop area.
- Added a Hazmat suit man as an avatar
- Added a currently unnamed female person as an avatar
- All the lights on level 0 have been changed according to a new ceiling
- Level Negative 6 got many adjustments, the level looks WAY better
- New Melee weapons: A mace, sword, three new daggers, and a spear.
- Added a polygonal faceling to level 11
- Added a false faceling to level 11
- Added two new adult facelings to level 11
- Redid some of the tutorial
- Shotgun shells are now held better.
- Added more BLUE LOBER! It'll never get old!
- Added some white windows on level 0
Stare into them please
- Fixed some bugs with the backpack
Alright goodbye, hope you enjoy the update ;) there will probably be some bugs, so be sure to report them on our discord server here! Stay safe, bye.
