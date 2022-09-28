This update will most likely go unnoticed due to Bonelab, so for the few people still reading, I commend you. Either way, there's still some great features!

An Avatar/glove mesh changer in the frontrooms shop area.

Added a Hazmat suit man as an avatar

Added a currently unnamed female person as an avatar

All the lights on level 0 have been changed according to a new ceiling

Level Negative 6 got many adjustments, the level looks WAY better

New Melee weapons: A mace, sword, three new daggers, and a spear.

Added a polygonal faceling to level 11

Added a false faceling to level 11

Added two new adult facelings to level 11

Redid some of the tutorial

Shotgun shells are now held better.

Added more BLUE LOBER! It'll never get old!

Added some white windows on level 0 Stare into them please

Fixed some bugs with the backpack

Alright goodbye, hope you enjoy the update ;) there will probably be some bugs, so be sure to report them on our discord server here! Stay safe, bye.

