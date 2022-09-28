2.4.8 Gem Gecko, Monthly Spinner, Market and More!

Changes
- Added Golden Laurel to prize pool for Monthly Premium spinner
- Monthly Premium spinner changed in how it 'spins' as well, process takes less time and randomizes more
- Added fall colored laurel as crafting recipe option
- Market main UI made prettier
- Added new Character Selection backdrop for October
- Nametag system changed to pop-up when characters come into view or when camera is rotated and will fade away after being onscreen for 5 seconds
- Animal Editor options favor left side more
- Agepoints can be found in currencies in the in game UI
- Gem Gecko can now appraise up to 10 gastros at once
- You can sell a custom amount of gems to the gem gecko
Fixes
- Monthly Premium spinner was not behaving appropriately- nothing you spun was saving, it should now work properly
- Camera far more stable when Felis and canis run
- All canis tuft options should be visible in game
- If gem gecko disallows you to appraise gastros, going back to previous menu and then back into the Checking menu should let you continue to appraise again
- Many animal noises made quieter- unity was normalizing them to be louder
- Raptor no longer makes sounds when randomizing
- No more double scrollbars for color tabs in editor
- Arrows no longer save improperly- main data should not be randomly wiped in game
- Tooltip now spaced properly
Known Bugs
- "Change Character" hangs
- Switching scenes can still be finicky
- Randomizer for raptor editor does not change wing markings
Changed files in this update