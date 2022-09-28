 Skip to content

Cereal Soup update for 28 September 2022

2.4.8 Gem Gecko, Monthly Spinner, Market and More!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Added Golden Laurel to prize pool for Monthly Premium spinner
  • Monthly Premium spinner changed in how it 'spins' as well, process takes less time and randomizes more
  • Added fall colored laurel as crafting recipe option
  • Market main UI made prettier
  • Added new Character Selection backdrop for October
  • Nametag system changed to pop-up when characters come into view or when camera is rotated and will fade away after being onscreen for 5 seconds
  • Animal Editor options favor left side more
  • Agepoints can be found in currencies in the in game UI
  • Gem Gecko can now appraise up to 10 gastros at once
  • You can sell a custom amount of gems to the gem gecko

Fixes

  • Monthly Premium spinner was not behaving appropriately- nothing you spun was saving, it should now work properly
  • Camera far more stable when Felis and canis run
  • All canis tuft options should be visible in game
  • If gem gecko disallows you to appraise gastros, going back to previous menu and then back into the Checking menu should let you continue to appraise again
  • Many animal noises made quieter- unity was normalizing them to be louder
  • Raptor no longer makes sounds when randomizing
  • No more double scrollbars for color tabs in editor
  • Arrows no longer save improperly- main data should not be randomly wiped in game
  • Tooltip now spaced properly

Known Bugs

  • "Change Character" hangs
  • Switching scenes can still be finicky
  • Randomizer for raptor editor does not change wing markings

