- Items in the inventory where all stats are better than on the equipped item are now marked with two green arrows.
- When items are merged, only the items with the greatest stat improvement are marked in the inventory.
Raid Healing update for 28 September 2022
Patch 1.0.16a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
