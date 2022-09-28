 Skip to content

Raid Healing update for 28 September 2022

Patch 1.0.16a

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Items in the inventory where all stats are better than on the equipped item are now marked with two green arrows.
  • When items are merged, only the items with the greatest stat improvement are marked in the inventory.

