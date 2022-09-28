9/28: Small Hotfix Patch

Hello shopkeepers!
We're here with a small stability hotfix. We've also added a Waiting Queue as a default starter item since it was confusing that customers lined up at the shop sign.
Changes
- Decreased prices of Boba and Frappe
- Invaders can no longer build in other players' servers
- Increased Wood, Stone, Apple, and Steak drop rates
- Added Waiting Queue recipe by default and a Waiting Queue to the starting shop plot
Fixes
- Fixed player being stuck in training map sometimes
- Fixed NRE in autosave
- Fixed NRE with attributes
Changed files in this update