Saleblazers Playtest update for 28 September 2022

9/28: Small Hotfix Patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello shopkeepers!

We're here with a small stability hotfix. We've also added a Waiting Queue as a default starter item since it was confusing that customers lined up at the shop sign.

Changes

  • Decreased prices of Boba and Frappe
  • Invaders can no longer build in other players' servers
  • Increased Wood, Stone, Apple, and Steak drop rates
  • Added Waiting Queue recipe by default and a Waiting Queue to the starting shop plot

Fixes

  • Fixed player being stuck in training map sometimes
  • Fixed NRE in autosave
  • Fixed NRE with attributes

