Alaloth - Champions of The Four Kingdoms update for 28 September 2022

[28.9.22] New Hotfix available now!

CHANGELOG

  • Fixed Cleared FA type achievements being unlock: now they will be awarded only when the unclaimed FA is cleared by the player.
  • Fixed a bug that keeping the game in an unresponsive state following certain mouse interactions.
  • Fixed a bug that upon swapping input source from mouse to joystick causing the game being unresponsive.
  • Fixed a bug that making the game unresponsive if going back and forth between tabs in Character Creation.
  • Fixed a bug that making the game misbehave in certain UI when using the mouse.
  • Added multiscrollbar support in Inventory.
  • Fixed a bug that making the bottom bar elements overlapping each other upon character load.
  • Fixed a bug preventing very old saves to be properly upgraded and thus used.
