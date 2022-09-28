[28.9.22] New Hotfix available now!

CHANGELOG
- Fixed Cleared FA type achievements being unlock: now they will be awarded only when the unclaimed FA is cleared by the player.
- Fixed a bug that keeping the game in an unresponsive state following certain mouse interactions.
- Fixed a bug that upon swapping input source from mouse to joystick causing the game being unresponsive.
- Fixed a bug that making the game unresponsive if going back and forth between tabs in Character Creation.
- Fixed a bug that making the game misbehave in certain UI when using the mouse.
- Added multiscrollbar support in Inventory.
- Fixed a bug that making the bottom bar elements overlapping each other upon character load.
- Fixed a bug preventing very old saves to be properly upgraded and thus used.
Follow our official channels to stay up to date:
Like Alaloth on Facebook
Follow Alaloth on Twitter
Check out our Steam page
https://store.steampowered.com/app/919360/Alaloth_Champions_of_The_Four_Kingdoms/
Changed files in this update