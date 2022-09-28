Patch v7.2

//misc
- Curse of Blindness: Added text to the Status Screen so it's clear the screen not fully showing isn't a bug.
//bug fixes
- Ghost Watchers could cause a softlock if they attempted to summon ghosts when surrounded by a lot of enemies.
- Status Screen: You could move over to the Spells side when you had no spells to show.
- Flam Bros were unable to damage Rat Totems.
- Bandits had a small chance of spawning inside blocking objects.
- A dying Wyrm could spawn goblins inside of blocking objects.
