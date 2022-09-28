 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 28 September 2022

Patch v7.2

Patch v7.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9610924

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//misc

  • Curse of Blindness: Added text to the Status Screen so it's clear the screen not fully showing isn't a bug.

//bug fixes

  • Ghost Watchers could cause a softlock if they attempted to summon ghosts when surrounded by a lot of enemies.
  • Status Screen: You could move over to the Spells side when you had no spells to show.
  • Flam Bros were unable to damage Rat Totems.
  • Bandits had a small chance of spawning inside blocking objects.
  • A dying Wyrm could spawn goblins inside of blocking objects.

