Watch Over Christmas update for 28 September 2022

Update Patch 2.02

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all, hope you are enjoying the voice overs!

Some small fixes for you:

  • ESC skipping cutscenes while it shouldn't
  • Speech slider not showing for older saves

Xmas is near... see you soon!

The Dionous Team

