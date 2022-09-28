Update Patch 2.02

Hey all, hope you are enjoying the voice overs!
Some small fixes for you:
- ESC skipping cutscenes while it shouldn't
- Speech slider not showing for older saves
Xmas is near... see you soon!
The Dionous Team
