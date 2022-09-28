 Skip to content

Warbox Sandbox update for 28 September 2022

v1.64.3

Build 9610568 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Stability Improvements
  • Better player collisions
  • AI respects the player more (less pushing)
  • AI can now get unstuck when they get stuck
  • Bug fixes

