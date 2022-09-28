- Stability Improvements
- Better player collisions
- AI respects the player more (less pushing)
- AI can now get unstuck when they get stuck
- Bug fixes
Warbox Sandbox update for 28 September 2022
v1.64.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
