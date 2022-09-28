 Skip to content

Kamifuda update for 28 September 2022

Release 1.0.9

Share · View all patches · Build 9610342 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added New Game+ mode
  • Is unlocked after completing the game (note that if you've completed the game previously you'll have to load up your last save and reach the ending again, sorry)
  • Starts you off with all spells unlocked
  • Automatically skips the tutorial
  • Lets you optionally skip any duel
Bugfixes
  • Changed wrong bonding encounter icon in Chapter 11
  • Fixed a typo in Stygian Moon's description text
Balance Changes
  • Rebalanced the Chapter 11 Vix duel to be slightly easier

