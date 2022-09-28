Release 1.0.9

Added New Game+ mode
- Is unlocked after completing the game (note that if you've completed the game previously you'll have to load up your last save and reach the ending again, sorry)
- Starts you off with all spells unlocked
- Automatically skips the tutorial
- Lets you optionally skip any duel
Bugfixes
- Changed wrong bonding encounter icon in Chapter 11
- Fixed a typo in Stygian Moon's description text
Balance Changes
- Rebalanced the Chapter 11 Vix duel to be slightly easier
