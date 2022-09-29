Fixes & Improvement

- Blood decals now disappear on save & reload
- Boss fight Music Update
- Fixed some incorrect controller prompts
- Fixed cutscene audio issues
- Fixed Armored Thug sliding towards you when hit with head.
- Fixed Basic thug moonwalking
- Unsupported languages should start the Title in English by default
- Adjusted some dialog timing
- Fixed some localizations
- Fixed some dialog for Race NPC
- Fixed Held Projectile sometimes disappearing after death & respawn
- Ladder : Fix transition when going up
- Deactivate some objective indicators once completed
- Fixed issue where sometimes, user loses part of discovered map
- Fixed: The tutorial map is called ??? after reloading the game
- Zoomed out default map zoom, and adjusted min/max zoom levels
- Fixed potential soft-lock when dying and picking up a health can and the same time
- Fixed issue with switches and doors not being responsive
- Fixed potential softlock in Becca cutscenes
- Updated Status Screen collectibles count
- Added bike auto-rotation when leaving a ramp motion mid-air
