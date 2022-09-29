 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Turbo Kid Playtest update for 29 September 2022

Fixes & Improvement

Share · View all patches · Build 9610134 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Blood decals now disappear on save & reload
  • Boss fight Music Update
  • Fixed some incorrect controller prompts
  • Fixed cutscene audio issues
  • Fixed Armored Thug sliding towards you when hit with head.
  • Fixed Basic thug moonwalking
  • Unsupported languages should start the Title in English by default
  • Adjusted some dialog timing
  • Fixed some localizations
  • Fixed some dialog for Race NPC
  • Fixed Held Projectile sometimes disappearing after death & respawn
  • Ladder : Fix transition when going up
  • Deactivate some objective indicators once completed
  • Fixed issue where sometimes, user loses part of discovered map
  • Fixed: The tutorial map is called ??? after reloading the game
  • Zoomed out default map zoom, and adjusted min/max zoom levels
  • Fixed potential soft-lock when dying and picking up a health can and the same time
  • Fixed issue with switches and doors not being responsive
  • Fixed potential softlock in Becca cutscenes
  • Updated Status Screen collectibles count
  • Added bike auto-rotation when leaving a ramp motion mid-air

Changed files in this update

Depot 2051761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link