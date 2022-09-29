Dual Universe - Release 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9610129 · Last edited 29 September 2022 – 12:06:44 UTC by Wendy

Hello Noveans,

We have deployed a number of hot fixes this morning, Dual Universe is now in Version 1.0.1.

The change log can be found below:

Improvements

[Settings] Now displays the value of the FPS limitation setting.

Crash Fixes

Optimized the reset talent queue button to avoid crashing or a big freeze when clearing a queue with hundreds of talents.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a potential exploit

Fixed an issue with the repair tool.

Fixed new modern screen resolution ratio.

[FTUE] Fixed an issue with outpost elements keeping their dynamic properties.

Improved server stability and reduced issues that have occurred at regular intervals.

Known Issues

We have identified some localization issues in the UI.

[Lua] The industry getInfo function field, schematicsRemaining, does not return a value until you request an acquisition from the schematic bank.

Selecting Body Type 1 will show a character with Body Type 2. The issue will only happen during the 1st session. It is fixed after a logout/login.

In certain situations, the objectives in the 2 Delivery Challenges (Air Delivery Challenge and Space Delivery Challenge) will not update properly. Workaround: only place items into the destination container. Do not move them within the destination container (i.e. to create nice neat stacks).

The waypoint screen in the Air Delivery Challenge is currently black. Pressing the buttons will still create waypoints.

Compactification lacks display and sound effects

The team is hard at work to improve everything we can as fast as possible!

Thank you all for your feedback and support!