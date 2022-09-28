Boss Rush beta hotfix is out

Hi everyone,
We've just released a hotfix for the Boss Rush update beta.
Balancing
- Conjunctivius balancing:
- All projectiles are deleted when screaming.
- The Shock Attack warning more accurately represents the hitbox of the attack.
- Tentacles stop attacking during the bullet hell phase.
- Tentacles swipe attack now has a visual warning.
- Modified Conjunctivius attacks cooldown increased.
- Boss Rush doors now get locked if the player hasn't unlocked enough bosses.
- The new Skins now get unlocked with cells.
- Boss Rush mode door does not appear if the player has never seen Hand of the King.
- Boss Rush shops now only have main stats items.
Quality of life
- Beheaded now spawns next to Mentor Knight after winning a Boss Rush run.
Bug fixes
- Fixed a softlock when skipping Mentor Knight's dialogue.
- Fixed a crash with the Grenade on Destroy affix.
- Fixed Boss Rush disabled items showing up in shops.
- Fixed Boss Rush disabled items dropping from bosses.
- Fixed Boss Rush survival amulets not having scrolls.
- Fixed Boss Rush legendary altars spawn
- Fixed Mama Tick not attacking when angered with Taunt.
- Fixed Giant's arms sometimes visually going crazy.
- Fixed Queen not dropping cells at the end of a Boss Rush run.
- Fixed legendary Flint scaling.
Cheers,
Matt, EE & MT
Changed depots in internal branch