Dead Cells update for 28 September 2022

Boss Rush beta hotfix is out

Hi everyone,

We've just released a hotfix for the Boss Rush update beta.

Balancing

  • Conjunctivius balancing:
  • All projectiles are deleted when screaming.
  • The Shock Attack warning more accurately represents the hitbox of the attack.
  • Tentacles stop attacking during the bullet hell phase.
  • Tentacles swipe attack now has a visual warning.
  • Modified Conjunctivius attacks cooldown increased.
  • Boss Rush doors now get locked if the player hasn't unlocked enough bosses.
  • The new Skins now get unlocked with cells.
  • Boss Rush mode door does not appear if the player has never seen Hand of the King.
  • Boss Rush shops now only have main stats items.

Quality of life

  • Beheaded now spawns next to Mentor Knight after winning a Boss Rush run.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed a softlock when skipping Mentor Knight's dialogue.
  • Fixed a crash with the Grenade on Destroy affix.
  • Fixed Boss Rush disabled items showing up in shops.
  • Fixed Boss Rush disabled items dropping from bosses.
  • Fixed Boss Rush survival amulets not having scrolls.
  • Fixed Boss Rush legendary altars spawn
  • Fixed Mama Tick not attacking when angered with Taunt.
  • Fixed Giant's arms sometimes visually going crazy.
  • Fixed Queen not dropping cells at the end of a Boss Rush run.
  • Fixed legendary Flint scaling.

Cheers,
Matt, EE & MT

