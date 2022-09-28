- Adds Elite/Specops to shop
- Adds a small delay to the Spartan Laser' shoot
- Fixes an issue with vehicles dropped by enemies
- Gravity Hammer's damage area slightly increased
- Fixes a friendly fire issue in matchmaking
- Bugfixes and other improvements
Spartan Firefight update for 28 September 2022
Update 3.33
Patchnotes via Steam Community
