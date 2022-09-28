 Skip to content

Spartan Firefight update for 28 September 2022

Update 3.33

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adds Elite/Specops to shop
  • Adds a small delay to the Spartan Laser' shoot
  • Fixes an issue with vehicles dropped by enemies
  • Gravity Hammer's damage area slightly increased
  • Fixes a friendly fire issue in matchmaking
  • Bugfixes and other improvements

