Foretales update for 29 September 2022

v1.2.4193

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major:

  • Fixed a bug where it was possible for pending achievements to not actually unlock. Sadly, this fix will not apply achievements retroactively.
  • Fixed "The Medium Place" achievement not triggering in some cases.
  • Fixed a bug where Adventurer cards were not rearranged correctly when an ally leaves combat and an Adventurer is added at the same time.
  • Added proper support for primary and secondary mouse buttons swap from Windows settings.

Minor:

  • Fixed a bug on the "Be Kind to Monsters" achievement where it could be unlocked even if the opponents were not from the Infested faction.
  • Fixed a bug on the "Double Trouble" achievement where it could be unlocked even if you only kill one of the rapier owners.
  • Fixed some typos and removed any references to "homme(s)" in French texts.

Known issues:

  • Some visual glitches on some AMD Radeon graphic cards.

