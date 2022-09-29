Major:
- Fixed a bug where it was possible for pending achievements to not actually unlock. Sadly, this fix will not apply achievements retroactively.
- Fixed "The Medium Place" achievement not triggering in some cases.
- Fixed a bug where Adventurer cards were not rearranged correctly when an ally leaves combat and an Adventurer is added at the same time.
- Added proper support for primary and secondary mouse buttons swap from Windows settings.
Minor:
- Fixed a bug on the "Be Kind to Monsters" achievement where it could be unlocked even if the opponents were not from the Infested faction.
- Fixed a bug on the "Double Trouble" achievement where it could be unlocked even if you only kill one of the rapier owners.
- Fixed some typos and removed any references to "homme(s)" in French texts.
Known issues:
- Some visual glitches on some AMD Radeon graphic cards.
Changed files in this update